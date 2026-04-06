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17-year-old boy shot in McDonald's parking lot in Cleveland

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CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot in a McDonald's parking lot on Saturday.

Officers were called to the location in the 15100 block of St. Clair Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the teen with the gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that an argument inside the restaurant escalated to the parking lot.

During that time, shots were fired, police said.

According to police, a 9-year-old in a nearby vehicle sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

The 17-year-old and the 9-year-old were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

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