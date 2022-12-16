19-year-man shot, killed Friday night; Cleveland Police investigating

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday night in the South Collinwood neighborhood, CPD confirmed.

Officers responded to East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue for reports of a male shot inside of a vehicle, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

He was declared dead on scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

