2 children struck by vehicle at Cleveland Public Square

CLEVELAND — Two children were struck by a vehicle in Cleveland Friday evening, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

A 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Public Square.

Police said both children were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS, but no serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the children remained on the scene, police said.

No further details have been provided at this time.

