2 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland

Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck, according to Cleveland Police.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 176 South near the Spring Road entrance ramp. Police said a dump truck traveling southbound on the interstate struck a Jeep Patriot that had slowed due to traffic conditions.

Police said the collision's impact caused the Jeep to continue forward and hit a Ford E-350. The Jeep then overturned and became engulfed in flames.

The Ford struck the median and also overturned, police said.

Both occupants in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said their ages are unknown at this time.

The Ford was occupied by a man and a woman, both 70 years old. They were transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

A 35-year-old man was driving the dump truck and was uninjured in the crash, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further details are available.