2 killed, 2 injured in Cleveland shooting early Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a quadruple shooting that left two people dead Monday morning on the city's East Side.

According to police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 150th Street in the Corlett neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area for shots fired, and when they arrived located a 22-year-old woman lying in the street. She had been shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Another victim, a 23-year-old man, was found nearby. He had been shot multiple times. EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men, ages 22 and 23, sustained gunshot wounds to their arms. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities said it appears there was a large group of people in the street lighting fireworks when shots rang out. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-Crime. A $5,000 reward may be available.

