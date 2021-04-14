2 men hospitalized after stabbing at Clevelander Bar and Grill

CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing at the Clevelander Bar and Grill Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed two people were transported from the Clevelander Bar and Grill, located at 834 Huron Road in Cleveland.

Mike Vielhaber. Crime scene at the Cleveland Bar and Grill.

At around 1:45 a.m., two men were injured in a stabbing. One person was injured and transported in critical condition. The second victim is in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for further information.

