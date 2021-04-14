Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

2 men hospitalized after stabbing at Clevelander Bar and Grill

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber.
Crime scene at the Clevelander Bar and Grill.
Screen Shot 2021-04-14 at 6.36.18 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-14 at 6.36.00 AM.png
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 06:44:23-04

CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing at the Clevelander Bar and Grill Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed two people were transported from the Clevelander Bar and Grill, located at 834 Huron Road in Cleveland.

Screen Shot 2021-04-14 at 6.36.08 AM.png
Crime scene at the Cleveland Bar and Grill.

At around 1:45 a.m., two men were injured in a stabbing. One person was injured and transported in critical condition. The second victim is in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for further information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.