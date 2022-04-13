Watch
2 men in their 60s hospitalized after crash on Euclid Avenue and Avalon Road

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue an Avalon.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 13, 2022
CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized after a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue Wednesday morning, according to EMS.

Police and fire responded at 3 a.m. to the corner of Euclid Avenue and Avalon Road in Cleveland, according to News 5's overnight news tracker.

Scene of a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue an Avalon.

A 62-year-old male in critical condition and a 62-year-old male in serious condition were both transported to University Hospitals.

Scene of a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue an Avalon.

A 33-year-old male refused care at the scene.

The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police was called to the crash site.

No further information was released.

