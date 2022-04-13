2 men in their 60s hospitalized after crash on Euclid Avenue and Avalon Road

CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized after a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue Wednesday morning, according to EMS.

Police and fire responded at 3 a.m. to the corner of Euclid Avenue and Avalon Road in Cleveland, according to News 5's overnight news tracker.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue an Avalon.

A 62-year-old male in critical condition and a 62-year-old male in serious condition were both transported to University Hospitals.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a two-car crash on Euclid Avenue an Avalon.

A 33-year-old male refused care at the scene.

The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police was called to the crash site.

No further information was released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.