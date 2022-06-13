2 people hospitalized after East Cleveland police chase ends in crash

CLEVELAND — An East Cleveland police pursuit ended with two people hospitalized after a crash in Cleveland Monday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police confirmed East Cleveland officers were in pursuit of an SUV when it crashed into a pole, a fence and then a bus stop at East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland EMS transported two people to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit will continue to investigate.

