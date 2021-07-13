Watch
2 people killed and three others injured following a crash on East 134th Street

Two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood Tuesday.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 13, 2021
CLEVELAND — Two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood Tuesday.

EMS responded to the area of East 134th Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 1:17 a.m.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed a 20-year-old female and a 30-year-old man died in the crash.

Three other people—a 21-year-old male, a 23-year-old male and a 42-year-old male, were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been released. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

