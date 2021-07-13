2 people killed and three others injured following a crash on East 134th Street

CLEVELAND — Two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood Tuesday.

EMS responded to the area of East 134th Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 1:17 a.m.

Bad 3 car MVA at E.134th and St. Clair ⁦@WEWS⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZJl30pVh4r — Dave Kraska (@DaveKraska) July 13, 2021

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed a 20-year-old female and a 30-year-old man died in the crash.

Three other people—a 21-year-old male, a 23-year-old male and a 42-year-old male, were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been released. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.