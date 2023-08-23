2 teen girls arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 19-year-old man

U.S. Marshals announced that two teenage girls were arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.

According to Cleveland Police, on April 7, they were called to the 8000 block of Golden Avenue for shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Kanye Williams slumped inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Police said a teenage boy was also found with gunshot wounds near East 79th Street and Quincy Avenue.

According to their investigation, the two were leaving a house on Golden Avenue when they were fired at.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested a 15-year-old girl at a residence near the 7900 block of Golden Avenue and a 17-year-old girl from a residence near the 2200 block of East 89th Street.

“Strong local, state, and federal law enforcement relationships are the key to helping reduce violent crime. The US Marshals will continue to work side by side with the officers of the Cleveland Division of Police to take violent fugitives off the street," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Authorities said they have arrested seven homicide suspects since the launch of Operation 216 earlier this month.