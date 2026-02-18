2 teens charged for Lyft driver's deadly shooting

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Lyft driver last week.

The teens were charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

They were arraigned in juvenile court on Tuesday and were remanded to the juvenile detention center.

The state has filed a motion to move the case to the court of common pleas.

What happened?

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 2400 block of East 84th Street.

Police responded to the area after a car crashed into a dumpster.

Officers found the driver, 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets, of Parma, slumped over the steering wheel after having been shot.

Shvets was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cleveland Police said investigators are working to determine a motive for the deadly shooting.

