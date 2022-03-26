2 teens shot in Cleveland, police investigating

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after two teens were shot Friday evening in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of East 113th Street and Benham Avenue for a report of a shooting.

According to EMS, two teens under the age of 18 were transported to nearby hospitals after the shooting.

Both of the teens are in critical condition, EMS said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

