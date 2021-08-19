Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

2-year-old child hospitalized after falling out of second-story window of Cleveland home

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland.
The scene on Wentworth Avenue where a child fell from a second-floor window.
7258 WENTWORTH 5.png
7258 WENTWORTH 4.png
7258 WENTWORTH 1.png
7258 WENTWORTH 2.png
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:16:58-04

CLEVELAND — A child was hospitalized after falling out of a second-story window of a Cleveland home, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

A spokesperson said a 2-year-old fell out of a second-story window from home in the 7500 block of Wentworth Avenue on Cleveland's West Side.

7258 WENTWORTH 2.png
The scene on Wentworth Avenue where a child fell from a second-floor window.

EMS transported the child to MetroHealth Medical Center.

News 5 has reached out to EMS for an update on the child's condition.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.