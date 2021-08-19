2-year-old child hospitalized after falling out of second-story window of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — A child was hospitalized after falling out of a second-story window of a Cleveland home, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

A spokesperson said a 2-year-old fell out of a second-story window from home in the 7500 block of Wentworth Avenue on Cleveland's West Side.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland. The scene on Wentworth Avenue where a child fell from a second-floor window.

EMS transported the child to MetroHealth Medical Center.

News 5 has reached out to EMS for an update on the child's condition.

