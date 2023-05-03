2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

Congratulations are in order as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees.

The inductees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Micheal, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The full list of nominees being considered was:



Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of the nomination. Seven out of 17 nominees were on the ballot for the first time.

The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

