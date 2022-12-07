21-year-old man indicted for tearing up field at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for allegedly tearing up the Cleveland Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium last month.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the man has been charged with one count of vandalism and one count of breaking and entering.

The incident happened on Nov. 21.

Authorities said the man drove to FirstEnergy Stadium near West 3rd Street and Alfred Lerner Way, parked his vehicle and then climbed the fence to enter the stadium where he found a Ford F-150 inside.

The man used the truck to create large circles on the field, which caused "severe damage," authorities said. After the damage was done, he climbed the fence once more and fled in his vehicle.

The man will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

Damage to Browns field after vandalism Tuesday morning

