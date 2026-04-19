70-year-old dead, 22-year-old arrested after hit-skip in Cleveland

A 70-year-old woman is dead after a hit-skip in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

Around 1:12 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Lee Road, at what Cleveland Police said appeared to be above the speed limit.

As she approached the intersection between Lee Road and Miles Road, she failed to stop at the red light and hit the 70-year-old, police said. The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, including losing a tire, but did not stay at the scene, police said.

While investigating, police located the vehicle at another location in the city and arrested the 22-year-old, who is from Maple Heights, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.