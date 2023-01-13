24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Grandview Avenue for shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned from witnesses that a man had been taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle, the release said. He later died from his injuries.

Officers searched the neighborhood where the shooting occurred and discovered that a large group of people left a house party in the 10800 block of Grandview Avenue after someone in the crowd fired shots, the release said.

The victim is also believed to have fired a weapon, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

