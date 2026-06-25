25-year-old sentenced for 2025 Euclid Beach deadly shooting

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man is being sent to prison for the next several decades for the death of a 20-year-old man last year at Euclid Beach in the Cleveland Metroparks.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Christopher Manning, was sentenced to 32 to 37 years behind bars for the shooting death of Jarvis Perryman on July 3, 2025.

Earlier this month, Manning pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and attempted murder.

“Christopher Manning chose violence over reason, and he will now spend decades in prison because of that choice,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “I commend the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department for their relentless investigation and swift apprehension of Manning, which ensured he was brought to justice.”

WATCH previous coverage of the shooting:

Cleveland man arrested for fatal Euclid Beach park shooting

RELATED: Cleveland man arrested for fatal Euclid Beach park shooting