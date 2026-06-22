$250,000 bond issued for man accused of 3 overdose deaths

An alleged drug dealer who authorities say was involved in three overdose deaths appeared in court Monday morning.

A judge issued a $250,000 bond for James Williams.

If he is released, Williams will be under court supervision and GPS monitoring.

His next court appearance will be on June 24.

Williams was one of 37 people indicted last fall, linked to what investigators painted as a large-scale drug trafficking operation connected to the deaths of three people between 2022 and 2024.

Accused drug dealer charged with three overdose deaths arrested as part of crime crackdown

RELATED: Accused drug dealer charged with three overdose deaths arrested as part of crime crackdown

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of John Lee, Angela Staeher, and Amanda Garrison.

Cleveland police said a search of Williams’ home after his arrest turned up suspected cocaine, fentanyl and PCP as well as other evidence of drug dealing.

