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3 teens shot on Cleveland's West Side

Cleveland West 46th Street Shooting
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland West 46th Street Shooting
Posted

Three teens were hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting in Cleveland's West Side, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of West 46th Street after receiving a call about someone shot, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the three teens to a nearby hospital, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

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