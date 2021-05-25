32-year-old female in critical condition after rollover crash on Miles Avenue

CLEVELAND — One person was hospitalized after a serious rollover crash on Miles Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday.

The crash happened at around midnight in the 15800 block of Miles Avenue near East 160th Street.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS responded and transported a 32-year-old female to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash involved at least two vehicles.

The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police responded to investigate and perform a reconstruction of the crash.

