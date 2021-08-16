32-year-old man found dead inside home on Erin Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after Cleveland police officers found a man dead inside a home on Cleveland's West Side on Friday, Aug. 13.

Officers received a call from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office that a caller said there was a body inside a home on Erin Avenue.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Erin Avenue where a 32-year-old man was found dead.

No further information was released.

