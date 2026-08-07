33-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting father, daughter on Cleveland highway

Cleveland Police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly shooting a father and daughter on a Cleveland highway Wednesday night.

Man and girl shot on Cleveland highway, rushed to the hospital

RELATED: Man and girl shot on Cleveland highway, rushed to the hospital

Police were called to I-71 southbound at the West 25th Street exit at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple shots fired at a white SUV.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle emptied with several gunshots.

According to police, they determined the father and daughter were transported to the hospital by someone else.

Police said a 33-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and his 9-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 6-year-old boy was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Both victims were released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Using Flock cameras, the Real Trime Crime Center and ODOT traffic cameras, they were able to find a potential suspects vehicle.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man Thursday night after he fled on foot to attempt to evade arrest.

"This arrest is the result of the outstanding coordination and determination of our Real Time Crime Center, dispatchers, officers, detectives, and law enforcement partners. By combining investigative work with the effective use of technology, investigators were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect. While this was not a random act of violence, any incident that places children in harm's way is unacceptable, and we will continue to pursue those responsible and hold them accountable," Chief Dorothy Todd said.

The vehicle believed to have been used during the shooting has been impounded.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

