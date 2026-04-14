33-year-old man dies days after being shot by police

A 33-year-old man shot by Cleveland officers more than a week ago has died.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Charles Motley was shot on April 4, after officers responded to the 16500 block of Lipton Avenue for a domestic violence situation.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Motley died on Sunday.

On April 4, A resident called police and said that a man in a vehicle outside a home had a firearm and was threatening "suicide by cop," Cleveland Police said.

When officers arrived, Motley confronted them with a gun, police said. Officers ordered the man to drop it, but he raised the weapon, and one officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.

WATCH previous coverage:

33-year-old man shot, injured by Cleveland Police

RELATED: 33-year-old man shot, injured by Cleveland Police

Officers rendered first aid until Cleveland EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office will now be taking over the investigation.

