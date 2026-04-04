33-year-old man shot, injured by Cleveland Police

A man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting involving Cleveland Police, the department said.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 16500 block of Liption Avenue for a report of a domestic violence situation, Cleveland Police said.

The caller stated that a 33-year-old man in a vehicle outside a home had a firearm and was threatening "suicide by cop," Cleveland Police said.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by the 33-year-old, holding the firearm. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but instead, he raised the firearm and pointed it at the officers, Cleveland Police said.

One officer discharged their firearm, striking the 33-year-old, Cleveland Police said.

Officers rendered first aid until Cleveland EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Cleveland Police said. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.