CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide at a gas station in Cleveland Thursday.

EMS responded to the area of East 116th Street and Miles Avenue for a shooting.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide at gas station on East 116th Street and Miles.

A 34-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

