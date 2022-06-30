Watch Now
34-year-old man shot and killed at gas station on East 116th Street and Miles Avenue

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of homicide at gas station on East 116th Street and Miles.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 09:54:28-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide at a gas station in Cleveland Thursday.

EMS responded to the area of East 116th Street and Miles Avenue for a shooting.

Scene of homicide at gas station on East 116th Street and Miles.

A 34-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

