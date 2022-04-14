35-year-old male in critical condition after shooting inside building on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police detectives are investigating a shooting after a 35-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a building on Euclid Avenue Thursday, according to the department.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a building at 4600 Euclid Ave.

Police found a 35-year-old male on the fourth floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveleand. Scene outside building on Euclid Avenue where a man was shot.

He was transported in critical condition to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

New 5’s overnight news tracker was outside the building as officers cleared the building after getting the victim to EMS.

A spokesperson for the department said the shooting is under investigation.

