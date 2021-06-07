Cleveland police: 36 people shot, 4 killed since Friday morning

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police said 36 people were shot and four people killed during a violent weekend on the city's streets, including six people wounded early Monday morning during a shooting on East 81st Street, and eight people shot while attending a high school graduation party in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Sunday night.

West Side

Eight people were shot at a graduation party Sunday on Woodbridge Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, according to Cleveland police and neighbors who spoke with News 5.

"As I'm in there cooking, fixing plates, the only thing I hear is pop, pop, pop, pop," said Cassandra Hooks as she stood outside her niece's bullet-riddled home on Woodbridge Avenue.

Officers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue for shots fired.

Witnesses told police they were outside of the residence celebrating at a graduation party and there had been a dispute with the neighbors earlier over a parking space. Just before the shooting, witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan was seen near the house and the shooter is believed to have fled in that vehicle.

Those who were injured ranged in ages from 22 to 61 years old.

All of the wounded survived, but Hooks said she no longer feels safe in her own city.

"I was so scared yesterday going home, because that's all I heard, sirens everywhere," said Hooks. "Everywhere, sirens over and over again."

East Side

Six people were hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side on Monday morning.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the area of East 81st Street and Harvard Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on East 81st Street.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 30 years old.

According to statistics from Cleveland Police, homicides through May 29 are up 29% compared to the same period a year ago. Felonious assaults involving a gun have risen 56%. The only category of gun crimes that has dropped compared to 2020 so far this year is robberies involving a firearm. Police numbers show those are down 8% so far this year.

Hooks said it's time for city leaders to act.

"They have to do better," said Hooks. "They have to step up and fight for the community because if you don't, this is going to continue, and continue and continue."

A Cleveland police spokesperson said she was working on a statement addressing the violence.

So far, we have not received that statement.

