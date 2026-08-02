36-year-old man stuck, killed on I-90

A 36-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Saturday night, according to Cleveland police.

Just before midnight, the man was walking on I-90 near West 44th Street in a westbound lane when a vehicle struck him, police said. It is unknown why he was walking on the interstate.

Cleveland EMS arrived at the scene and transported the 36-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, and Cleveland police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available.