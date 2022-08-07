Watch Now
38-year-old man injured after pipe bomb explodes at scrapyard

News 5
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 07, 2022
2022-08-07

CLEVELAND — A pipe bomb explosion occurred Saturday in Cleveland on East 55th Street at a scrapyard and left one man, in his thirties, injured, according to a news release from the Cleveland Fire Department.

A 38-year-old man was transported to Metro Hospital with an injury to his foot.

The bomb squad responded to the scene.

The cause is still under investigation.

