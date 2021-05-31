39-year-old man fatally shot on Prospect Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland’s Prospect neighborhood Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 3:20 a.m. to the 3700 block of Prospect Avenue for shots fired.

Rogers Henderson, 39, of Cleveland was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

A person of interest has not been identified, police said.

The homicide remains under investigation.

