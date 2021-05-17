39-year-old man killed following argument on Cleveland's West Side, police say

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument with another man on Sauer Avenue in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Saturday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded Saturday at approximately 3:20 a.m. to the 9000 block of Sauer Avenue where a 39-year-old man was injured with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Cleveland EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives later learned the victim had been drinking with a known male and others at a bar. Later, the victim and the known male were involved in an argument that ended in the victim being shot.

Investigators identified a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

