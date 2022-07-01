CLEVELAND — Four kids and two adults were hospitalized after a two-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side late Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened in the area of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS said a 5-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Three other children, ages 5, 6 and 10, were transported in serious condition.

News 5 has reached out to officials for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.