4 children and 4 adults displaced after fire rips through home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four children and four adults are displaced after a fire ripped through a home on Saywell Avenue and East 125th Street Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to an occupied home just before 4 a.m. for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to most of the house, including the second floor of the home and the attic.

Cleveland Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire on Saywell Avenue and East 125th Street.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be accidental from cooking.

Four children and four adults are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

