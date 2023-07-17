4-year-old shot multiple times Sunday; 15-year-old brother arrested, Cleveland Police say

A teenager was arrested by Cleveland Police after his 4-year-old brother was shot multiple times Sunday, according to a report from the department.

The shooting happened at about 4:08 p.m. near East 117th Street and Union Avenue, the report states. The 4-year-old was taken by private transport to a nearby hospital, and the boy’s 15-year-old brother was arrested.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for additional information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.