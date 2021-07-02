46-year-old man found shot to death inside vehicle on Woodland Avenue, police say

CLEVELAND — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland on Thursday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 10900 block of Woodland Avenue at 11:19 p.m. in connection with a person shot inside a vehicle.

Police found a 36-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a Kia Sorrento.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A person of interest has not been identified.

The homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

