47-year-old woman rescued from burning Cleveland home; firefighter treated for burn injuries

CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old woman was rescued from a burning home on Cleveland’s East Side Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at 1:30 a.m. to a burning home in the 11400 block of Gray Avenue in the 6th Battalion.

It's getting cold and the fires are picking up. This one at E114 and Gray Ave in Cleveland. I don't believe there were any injuries other than maybe a deceased pet. @ClevelandFire had their hands full on this one. pic.twitter.com/8mZfhn13Zq — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 5, 2021

A 2.5 story brick home was on fire along with a neighboring house that also caught fire, the department said.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on Gray Avenue.

A 47-year-old female resident was rescued from the home. A firefighter from Ladder 30 suffered burns on his face while working from a ladder. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters brought the fires under control by 2:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

