5 in custody after chase leads to crash

Five people are in custody after a chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash.
Five people are in custody after a chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, troopers tried to stop a silver SUV on I-71 for speeding, but it took off.

The chase made its way to the I-90 and West Boulevard ramp, where the driver hit the new curbs ODOT just installed to protect the houses there.

The crash disabled the SUV, but no one was hurt.

Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

According to troopers, the vehicle was a rental.

Troopers said those in custody were coming from a concert in Columbus.

