Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

62-year-old man hospitalized after house fire on East 117th Street in Cleveland

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
House fire on East 117th Street.
E117 house fire.jpg
E117 house fire 1.jpg
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:20:47-05

CLEVELAND — A 62-year-old man was hospitalized after he was rescued from a house fire on East 117th Street in Cleveland Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at around 3:50 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of East 117th Street.

E117 house fire 2.jpg
House fire on East 117th Street.

Smoke engulfed the 2.5 story brick home.

E117 house fire 3.jpg
House fire on East 117th Street.

A 62-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the fire resulted in an estimated $35,000 worth of damages.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?