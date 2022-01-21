62-year-old man hospitalized after house fire on East 117th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 62-year-old man was hospitalized after he was rescued from a house fire on East 117th Street in Cleveland Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at around 3:50 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of East 117th Street.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on East 117th Street.

Smoke engulfed the 2.5 story brick home.

A 62-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the fire resulted in an estimated $35,000 worth of damages.

