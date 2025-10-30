Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bobby George pleads not guilty attempted strangulation charge

Cleveland restaurant entrepreneur Bobby George pleaded not guilty to attempted strangulation charges Thursday morning.

George previously faced nine counts, including attempted murder.

His bond was set at $200,000, and he is ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

George's next pretrial hearing has been set for Nov. 10.

According to special prosecutor Jane Hanlin, he is expected to change his plea to guilty at a later court date.

When News 5 asked George about changing his plea, he responded, "we'll see."

If found guilty, attempted strangulation is a felony and will never be expunged or sealed.

