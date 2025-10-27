Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Special prosecutor: Cleveland entrepreneur Bobby George agrees to plead guilty to attempted strangulation

Bobby George
WEWS
Bobby George
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Entrepreneur Bobby George, who owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley House, has been charged with attempted strangulation, court records show.

According to special prosecutor Jane Hanlin, George waived his right to have the case presented to a grand jury. He agreed last Friday to plead guilty to attempted strangulation of someone he was in a dating relationship with.

Today, an indictment by information was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Hanlin said that she worked closely with the victim and her family to hold George accountable for the horrific behavior and to protect the young woman from any future harm.

George previously faced 9 counts, including attempted murder.

Hanlin said that it's not that she didn't think there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial, but a young girl in her 20s was wanting at some point to move forward, and this accomplishes several things: to protect the public, hold George accountable, and protect privacy rights.

Attempted strangulation is a felony and will never be expunged or sealed.

George is set to be arraigned on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Hanlin said a recommendation will be made that George not be permitted any contact with the victim by him, his family, or anyone else on his behalf.

The case was originally filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court, then bound over.

Previous charges

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, a warrant had been issued for George on the following charges in 2024:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • One count of rape
  • Four counts of kidnapping
  • One count of felonious assault
  • Two counts of strangulation

His bond was set at $200,000.

$200,000 bond set for Bobby George following arrest warrant for attempted murder, rape charges

RELATED: $200,000 bond set for Bobby George following arrest warrant for attempted murder, rape charges

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.