Special prosecutor: Cleveland entrepreneur Bobby George agrees to plead guilty to attempted strangulation

CLEVELAND — Entrepreneur Bobby George, who owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley House, has been charged with attempted strangulation, court records show.

According to special prosecutor Jane Hanlin, George waived his right to have the case presented to a grand jury. He agreed last Friday to plead guilty to attempted strangulation of someone he was in a dating relationship with.

Today, an indictment by information was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Hanlin said that she worked closely with the victim and her family to hold George accountable for the horrific behavior and to protect the young woman from any future harm.

George previously faced 9 counts, including attempted murder.

Hanlin said that it's not that she didn't think there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial, but a young girl in her 20s was wanting at some point to move forward, and this accomplishes several things: to protect the public, hold George accountable, and protect privacy rights.

Attempted strangulation is a felony and will never be expunged or sealed.

George is set to be arraigned on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Hanlin said a recommendation will be made that George not be permitted any contact with the victim by him, his family, or anyone else on his behalf.

The case was originally filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court, then bound over.

Previous charges

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, a warrant had been issued for George on the following charges in 2024:



One count of attempted murder

One count of rape

Four counts of kidnapping

One count of felonious assault

Two counts of strangulation

His bond was set at $200,000.

