8-year-old shot during drive-by shooting while at a family gathering, police say

CLEVELAND — An 8-year-old who was at a family gathering overnight was hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood, according to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded at approximately 12:53 a.m. to the 10900 block of Greenwich Avenue.

An 8-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on East 109th Street that injured an 8-year-old girl on June 25, 2021.

Police say the child was injured in a drive-by shooting at a family gathering.

The 8-year-old was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. The child's condition is unknown.

