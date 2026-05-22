Viral video of Cleveland real estate agent fleeing gunfire sheds light on gun violence in neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A video capturing a Cleveland real estate agent fleeing gunfire has gone viral, drawing renewed attention to gun violence on Thornhill Drive — a quiet residential street lined with family homes near Forest Hills Park.

Aiden Avtgis is a team lead with ReMax Infinity. He was filming a promotional video in front of a home on Thornhill Drive Thursday afternoon when a car pulled up, and shots were fired.

"I was just sitting there, they pulled up and I saw the car open. I immediately just ran away and you could see that in the video that I was running before the shots even fired," Avtgis said.

Avtgis immediately called the police.

According to Cleveland police calls for service data, there have been two shots-fired reports on Thornhill Drive in the past seven days.

Avtgis said he knows the video could affect property sales in the area, but believes the message matters more.

"This is real life," Avtgis said.

Less than 24 hours after being posted to social media, the video had already reached 2.4 million views. Avtgis said the attention should serve as a wake-up call.

"If you're investing in these areas, I think you need to be aware of the consequences of what can happen. Something needs to change," Avtgis said.

Neighbor Michael Nonley said the gunfire is a common thing in the neighborhood.

"I'm not safe, in fact I'm looking to move," Nonley said.

I reached out to Cleveland police for the 911 call and additional information on Thursday's incident and have not yet heard back.

