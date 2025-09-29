After 6-year hiatus, Boo at the Zoo returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this week

CLEVELAND — If you are someone who believes Halloween is too big of a holiday to be crammed into one day then you will be happy to hear that Boo at the Zoo returns this week to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The family-friendly after-hours Halloween celebration begins this Thursday, October 2 and will be held Thursdays through Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. through October 26.

This is the first time the zoo has staged the event since 2019.

It's actually one of three Halloween events; the zoo is also bringing an adults-only Howl-O-Ween Bash and an all-new Halloween 5K, where guests can walk or run through the zoo in costume.

Boo at the Zoo transforms the area after dark, with immersive Halloween displays and photo opportunities. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treating at a dozen candy stations on Wayside Furniture Way, meet-and-greets with costumed characters, dance the Monster Mash Dance Party presented by CrossCountry Mortgage and enjoy free rides on the Boomerang train courtesy of MetroHealth. The first 1,000 guests each night receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag courtesy of Meijer.

“The tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is returning in a big way this October with four weeks of festive fun,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “Thanks to our partners, we’re able to offer three exclusive experiences for all ages to enjoy, including the long-awaited return of Boo at the Zoo, where guests can once again experience the thrill of trick-or-treating in the zoo after dark.”

Boo at the Zoo tickets are on sale now at FutureForWildlife.org/Boo. Tickets are $19 for members and $21 for non-members, or a 4-pack at $68 for members and $76 for non-members. Children under two enter free.

Back by popular demand, the Howl-O-Ween Bash returns for a one-night-only 21+ event where adults are encouraged to wear their best costume and enjoy an evening of enchanting entertainment at the Zoo after hours.

This limited-capacity event will take place on Friday, October 24, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The zoo will be transformed after dark with festive entertainment, including several live bands, a DJ, a silent disco, magicians, stilt walkers, henna tattoo artists, tarot card readers, giant games, and more.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween attire and participate in a lively costume contest.

Snacks are included, and additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Event tickets are on sale now at $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

The following morning, the zoo will host the inaugural Halloween 5K on Saturday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m., inviting runners and walkers to come in costume and enjoy a one-of-a-kind race experience through the zoo.

Registration is available online only, with an early registration rate of $30 from August 24 through October 23.

Registration is $35 starting October 24 through race day. All participants will receive a custom race t-shirt and commemorative medal.

