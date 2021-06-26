Afternoon shooting in Cleveland results in one man dead

CLEVELAND — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department announced that a man was shot near East 124th Street and Superior Ave. around 2 p.m. He was transported by EMS to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.