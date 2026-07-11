Akron-area cyclist marks 18th Pan Ohio Hope Ride to support cancer patients

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio cyclist is preparing to hit the road once again for a four-day cycling event that raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society's Cleveland Hope Lodge.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Pan Ohio Hope Ride; it will be Brian Bortz's 18th ride from Cleveland to Cincinnati.

The test of endurance raises thousands of dollars for the Cleveland Hope Lodge, which provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers who must travel for treatment.

The ride covers approximately 340 miles from Cleveland to Cincinnati and will take place July 23-26. The ride will leave from the Dolan Science Center on the campus of John Carroll University on July 23 at 7:30 a.m. The journey will end at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on July 26. Bortz will be one of about 300 cyclists expected to participate this year.

Over the years, Bortz has raised more than $141,000 for the cause and hopes to reach $150,000 during this year's ride. This year, his fundraising goal is $10,000. As of July 9, he had raised nearly $8,100.

"The Hope Lodge is a huge comfort to families socially and emotionally; it just takes a lot of burden off," said Bortz.

The Pan Ohio Hope Ride has also reached an impressive milestone this year. As of July 9, participants had collectively raised more than $668,000 to support the Hope Lodge and its mission.

"I'd love to see our event hit that million-dollar mark again," said Bortz.

The Cleveland Hope Lodge allows cancer patients and their caregivers to stay free of charge while receiving treatment away from home, easing both the financial and emotional burden during an already difficult time.

Those interested in learning more about the Pan Ohio Hope Ride or supporting Brian's fundraising efforts can click here or visit his personal fundraising page here.