American Heart Association backs Ohio paid leave bill amid growing medical debt concerns

CLEVELAND — A recent presidential advisory from the American Heart Association warns that rising health care costs are driving more Americans into medical debt, forcing some patients to delay or even avoid necessary follow-up care.

Now, the organization is lending its support to Ohio legislation that advocates say could help reduce some of that financial strain.

The American Heart Association is joining dozens of organizations backing Senate Bill 396, a proposal that would provide paid leave for Ohio workers facing a medical emergency, caring for a loved one, or welcoming a new child into their family. Collaborate Cleveland is partnering with the Time to Care Ohio coalition to advocate for a statewide paid family and medical leave program.

"The American Heart Association have shared stories of the people that they serve that highlight how traumatic it is to have a stroke or a heart attack and have to go through recovery and have such uncertainty about when and whether they will be able to return to work and how they will be able to pay their bills in the meantime," said Margie Glick, advocacy director for Collaborate Cleveland.

Supporters say medical debt, particularly following serious cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, has become a significant obstacle to recovery. Without paid leave, many workers are forced to choose between taking time off to heal and maintaining an income while recovering.

"The cost of health care in our country is just exploding, and one of the main drivers of the cost is cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes,” said Glick. “Providing individuals with paid family leave is part of the solution to this larger global problem.”

The American Heart Association is not alone in supporting the measure. Other organizations backing Senate Bill 396 include the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The bill is currently awaiting its first hearing date at the Ohio Statehouse.