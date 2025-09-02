Arrest made following attack on restaurant employee in Downtown alleyway

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made after a man brutally attacked a Downtown Cleveland restaurant employee in an alleyway for seemingly no reason, according to Cleveland police, who say a 26-year-old man is facing a felonious assault charge.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Sausalito on Ninth employee was pressure-washing equipment near East 9th Street, according to surveillance footage obtained by News 5.

Around 3:15 p.m. that day, a man with food and wine in hand walked by the employee while her back was turned.

The surveillance video captured the man glancing behind himself to see if anyone was around, and nobody was.

He set his belongings down before making a beeline to the Sausalito employee.

The man grabbed her from behind and slammed her to the ground before punching her several times, the video shows.

She managed to get onto her feet, but he knocked her down again and hit her several more times.

After less than 30 seconds, the man paused, allowing the employee to get up and run back inside the restaurant. According to the employee, the attacker did not make any sounds or speak during the assault.

The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, is recovering from a partially fractured forearm, head trauma and several cuts and bruises along her body.