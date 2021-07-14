Asian Lantern Festival kicks off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Asian Lantern Festival opens at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Wednesday, featuring over 1,000 new illuminated lanterns, live performances and cultural inspired cuisine.

The festival returns Wednesday for a limited time. The event will run Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Sept. 5.

Gary Abrahamsen. The Cleveland Metroparks Asian Lantern Festival.

The event, in its fourth year, has become a favorite among visitors.

Gary Abrahamsen. The Cleveland Metroparks Asian Lantern Festival.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland, drawing over 150,000 guests each year to experience the wonder of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after dark,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “We’re thankful for the tremendous support of Meijer to help bring an all new festival, with new lanterns, performances and experiences in the event’s fourth year."

Save on tickets when you purchase in advance. The discounted cost for Zoo members is $18 or a 4-pack for $54. Advance non-member tickets are $20 or a 4-pack for $60. Same-day tickets can be purchased at the Box Office for $22 or a 4-pack for $66. Drive-through tickets are $54 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for non-members. Children under 2 are admitted free.

Advanced tickets can be purchase here.

RELATED: Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with new displays, performances and walk-through tunnels

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.