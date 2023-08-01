Bond set at $1 million for man indicted in Warehouse District mass shooting

A 24-year-old man accused of being involved in a mass shooting in Cleveland's Warehouse District last month had his bond set at $1 million.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman pled not guilty to numerous charges Tuesday morning and was told that he cannot have any contact with the victims.

Del Valle-Salaman was indicted on the following charges:



Nine counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

One count of obstructing justice

Jaylon Jennings, 25, and Del Valle-Salaman allegedly left a bar on West 6th Street on July 9 and retrieved a firearm from Del Valle-Salaman’s vehicle. The two proceeded to wait outside of the bar for people to leave before Jennings opened fire on the crowd, authorities said. In total, nine people were hit by gunfire.

Immediately after the shooting, the suspects ran back to Del Valle-Salaman’s vehicle and fled the scene, officials said.

Jennings was arrested on July 11, and Del Valle-Salaman was arrested on July 15.

Del Valle-Salaman's next pretrial hearing is set for August 7.